Appear Here Launches Space for Ideas: The Competition Providing Free Flagship Space to Four Brands, With Industry Heavyweights on the Judging Panel

LONDON, January 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The competition launches as Appear Here experience demand for shop space grow by 296% in the UK during 2018

Space for Ideas will provide the chance for 4 aspiring entrepreneurs to win a two-week free store in the centre of London , Paris , New York or LA

Competition is backed by iZettle and Horizn Studios

Appear Here, the leading marketplace for short-term retail space, has announced the launch of its third Space for Ideas competition. Space for Ideas mission is to discover and launch the next big retail idea, challenging entrepreneurs, emerging brands and young designers everywhere to turn their ideas into reality.

Appear Here will provide winners with a free store, design and mentoring from industry experts. The top four ideas will each receive a two-week flagship store space in one of the world's top retail destinations: London, Paris, New York and new for 2019, LA. Plus, they'll receive the mentorship, design advice and budget to bring their ideas to life.

The competition comes amidst a stellar year from Appear Here that saw demand for space grow by 296% in the UK. Amidst accusations by some of the 'death of the high street', the Appear Here community has consistently bucked the trend, proving that there's still a fundamental place on the high street for great ideas and small businesses.

The judging panel includes some of the most disruptive, innovative names in retail, fashion, technology and media, including fashion and commerce powerhouses Diane Von Furstenberg (founder of DVF), Natalie Massenet (founder of Net-a-Porter) and Dylan Jones (Editor GQ). The competition is backed by iZettle and HoriznStudios.

The greatest challenge many entrepreneurs face is finding affordable retail space and raising the funds to bring their ideas to life, so Space for Ideas gives emerging brands and young designers the leg up they need to get started.

Ross Bailey, Founder & CEO of Appear Here, said:

"I truly believe that the right idea, given the right space to grow, has the power to change the world. As retail undergoes a period of unprecedented change, providing a platform for transformational ideas has never been more important.

"In the UK this year Appear Here saw a 296% growth in demand for our space, people are yearning for an outlet for their creativity and we're eager to provide the destination.

"I want to see ideas that embody the need for human experience and showmanship. At Appear Here we believe that a store is more than the sum of its parts, It has the power to be the heartbeat of a community. Retailers are defined not by what they sell, but by the experience they promise, and we want the winning ideas to reflect that."

Net-a-Porter Founder, Appear Here investor and Space for Ideas judge Natalie Massenet said:

"In my experience, the greatest challenge many entrepreneurs face is turning an idea into a reality. Great ideas deserve to be seen, and Space for Ideas delivers this opportunity.

"Appear Here are giving aspiring entrepreneurs across the world the chance fulfil their dreams. The flagship store cities of London, Paris, New York and LA, sit at the forefront of the retail sector and provide the ultimate springboard for the lucky winners."

Edward Hallett, Managing Director at iZettle UK added: "Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy and create a world full of choice and diversity. They are what's keeping the high street alive and they're changing the future of retail. We're thrilled to partner with Appear Here on this competition and look forward to giving the winners the tools they need to grow their business."

How it works

Starting today, January 10th, through midnight on 18th February, brands can enter through the Space for Ideas website appearhere.co.uk/spaceforideas.