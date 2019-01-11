Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/01/2019 / 20:14 UTC+8 [14 January 2019, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* ("*Guotai Junan International*", the "*Company*" or "*Group*", Stock code: *1788.HK*) is pleased to announce that the Company was granted "The Most Competitive Wealth Management Institution" by Phoenix Net Finance, representing high recognition of the Company's wealth management business by capital market and the industry. In view of the growing demand for overseas asset allocation and financing from mainland enterprises, institutions and high net worth individuals, the Company actively expands its wealth management business. Since the official opening of the wealth management service center of Guotai Junan International in 2018, the team has been on a mission to "creating value for customers with high-quality financial services", committing to satisfying clients' diversified financial needs, thereby creating an open wealth management platform and tailor-made asset allocation solutions for customers. With leading credit rating, prudent and sound risk management system, and an international professional team with extensive market experience, Guotai Junan International's wealth management business has been highly recognized by clients and markets since it was launched. Looking forward, Guotai Junan International will continue optimized conformity of internal and external resources, insist financial services-oriented principle, and provide more competitive diversified wealth management products and services to help clients steering to wealth growth. End *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, (vi) wealth management The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HVKDYJRCVN [2] Document title: Guotai Junan International Awarded 'Most Competitive Wealth Management Institution' 11/01/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d7ad0ae130f70e410e04a3ed54cf514a&application_id=765397&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=748cd5c7a8236e5cafd5035e610ecbb5&application_id=765397&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2019 07:14 ET (12:14 GMT)