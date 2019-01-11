Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Pixium Vision: Pixium announced on 8 January 2019 that its Prima wireless photovoltaic sub-retinal implant successfully met the endpoints of the EU feasibility study at interim six months follow-up after implantation, in patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-ARMD). Results are in line with preliminary data points reported in our 17 December 2018 note, and may also attract eligible candidates for its ongoing US feasibility study. Pixium believes the interim safety data could be used to enable the design of the protocol for a larger, multi-centre, CE Mark-enabling European pivotal study. The EU pivotal study may start recruitment in Q319, potentially resulting in initial implantations before YE19.ISIN: FR0011950641

