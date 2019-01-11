If You Are Worried About the Risk in Marijuana Stocks, Read ThisThere's no other way to put it: Marijuana stocks are expensive. Even after their tumble in the fourth quarter of 2018, valuations are still bloated.The blunt reality is, a lot of cannabis companies are focusing on expanding their business and have yet to turn a profit. But growth rates are hard to predict and are rarely consistent, making it difficult to determine how much a weed stock is really worth.But if investors are willing to diversify away from marijuana pure-plays, there are other stocks that can give them.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...