The country is ranked seventh globally in terms of military expenditure but has been facing constant budget cuts during the historic period in accordance with the nation's aim of reducing overall expenditure.

UK defense expenditure registered a CAGR of -3.67%, declining from US$59.3 billion in 2014 to US$51.1 billion in 2018.

It is expected that the country will increase its defense budget to US$59.3 billion in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 3.39% over the forecast period.

BAE Systems PLC

Rolls-Royce PLC

GKN Aerospace Services

Babcock International Group PLC

Leonardo

Thales UK

General Dynamics UK Ltd.

Boeing UK

Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.

L-3 Communications Group PLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

