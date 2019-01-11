A global analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestdata analytics engagement for a leading healthcare industry client

The introduction of healthcare industry trends is compelling companies in the healthcare industry to adapt to rapid changes and bring innovative strategies in the market by amalgamating technologies such as AI and machine learning with traditional practices. Healthcare companies are expected to generate situational-driven strategic insights, cope with upcoming healthcare industry trends apart from acquiring more customers and retaining the existing ones. This has made the use of big data analytics in healthcare a necessity for companies to manage patient safety, expand direct engagement with patients, address customer's problems in the healthcare system, and identify the latest healthcare industry trends.

The Business Problem:The client is an established company in the healthcare industry with business units spread across 17 geographical locations and an annual turnover of over USD 33 billion. With the advent of new technologies and healthcare industry trends, the client felt the need to improve the quality of customer experience by leveraging the right channels to manage the expectations of its customers. This forced the client to revamp their data analytics capabilities and build stronger bonds with their best customers owing to the competition in the industry. Moreover, they wanted to leverage Quantzig's healthcare data analytics solutions to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and reduce churn rates by analyzing the preferences of their target audience and identifying all the healthcare industry trends to build an effective campaign.

"A healthcare data analytics solution is vital for companies to provide insightful information to the healthcare enterprises regarding their management, planning, and customer satisfaction measurements," says an expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered:Experts at Quantzig analyzed the latest healthcare industry trends and offered a data analytics solution that empowered the healthcare industry client to consolidate data from different sources and format into a single source. This generated actionable insights for business decision-making, based on the future behavior of the customers. The healthcare data analytics solution enabled the client to outline the global cost and average selling prices across their service lines. Moreover, data analytics solutions analyzed the preferences of their target audience and helped them build a better campaign that connects with the customers. This also enabled them to offer personalized services to their customers, calculate risks, analyze the unstructured data and gain a profit opportunity of over 5%.

Quantzig's healthcare data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Outline the global cost and average selling prices across their service lines.

Anticipate the future behavior of the customers.

Quantzig's healthcare data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Offering personalized services to the customers.

Analyzing unstructured data and identifying profit opportunities.

