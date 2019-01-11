Klövern AB (publ): Klövern publishes an updated base prospectus for MTN program

Klövern AB (publ) on 6 October 2017 established a so-called Medium Term Note program (MTN) with a framework amount of SEK 10 billion, to be secured by a pool of properties as underlying assets and fully covered by property mortgage certificates (the "MTN program"). Until the date of this press release, Klövern has issued SEK 850 million within the framework of the MTN program.



In relation to the MTN program, Klövern on 6 October 2017 drafted and published a base prospectus, subject to a yearly update. Thus, Klövern has updated the base prospectus which today on 11 January 2019 has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The updated base prospectus will be available at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (www.fi.se (http://www.fi.se)) and Klövern's (www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se)) respective websites. Paper copies may be obtained at Klövern's office in Nyköping.

For additional information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0) 76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



