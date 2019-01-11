The "Chiller Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chiller market in Europe will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.

The advent of smart connected chillers to drive growth in the market

Factors such as the growing need to improve the reliability and performance of chillers, minimize downtime, reduce the overall maintenance costs have led to the emergence of smart connected chillers. This is one of the recent developments in the global chillers market, which is transforming the way chillers are being serviced and maintained.

Growing demand for frozen food

In the last few years, the consumption of frozen food has witnessed a gradual growth across regions, mainly due to hectic lifestyles and work schedules compelling consumers to opt for frozen fruits and vegetables for daily consumption.

Intense market competition

Some of the regional vendors in APAC sell components and parts at subsidized rates, thus adversely affecting the sales of high-quality premium products by international players. This affects the pricing strategy, R&D investments, and brand image of established international players.

Key Players

Daikin Industries

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies (Carrier)

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Screw chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022

Scroll chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022

Centrifugal chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022

Other chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of low GWP refrigerants

Advent of smart connected chillers

Technological advances in chillers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Daikin Industries

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies (Carrier)

