The chiller market in Europe will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.
The advent of smart connected chillers to drive growth in the market
Factors such as the growing need to improve the reliability and performance of chillers, minimize downtime, reduce the overall maintenance costs have led to the emergence of smart connected chillers. This is one of the recent developments in the global chillers market, which is transforming the way chillers are being serviced and maintained.
Growing demand for frozen food
In the last few years, the consumption of frozen food has witnessed a gradual growth across regions, mainly due to hectic lifestyles and work schedules compelling consumers to opt for frozen fruits and vegetables for daily consumption.
Intense market competition
Some of the regional vendors in APAC sell components and parts at subsidized rates, thus adversely affecting the sales of high-quality premium products by international players. This affects the pricing strategy, R&D investments, and brand image of established international players.
Key Players
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Screw chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022
- Scroll chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022
- Centrifugal chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022
- Other chillers Market size and forecast 2018-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of low GWP refrigerants
- Advent of smart connected chillers
- Technological advances in chillers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daikin Industries
- Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)
- Johnson Controls
- LG Electronics
- Mitsubishi Electric
- United Technologies (Carrier)
