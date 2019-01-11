Beter Bed Holding NV: M line welcomes 100% recyclable mattress

The M line Green Motion mattress consists wholly of reusable materials from the recycling industry. The Green Motion contains no mattress foam but 100% natural Talalay latex. Moreover, the mattress layers are not glued together but are stacked separately in the mattress cover and can therefore easily be replaced. When the mattress has reached the end of its life, all materials can be readily separated from each other and can be made into a new mattress. The result is 0% waste.The yarn used to stitch the mattress cover is made from recycled green PET bottles. The layer between the mattress zones consists of pure coconut fibre and even the polyester zip is fully reusable. 'With the use of innovative materials and its expertly designed structure, our Green Motion mattress provides excellent ventilation, good support and optimal pressure distribution. There are no concessions in terms of quality and it excels - just like our Slow Motion mattresses - in its comfort and ergonomics,' says Jaap Westland, commercial director of DBC International. 'We chose IMM Cologne 2019 for the official product presentation. It will be unveiled on Monday, 14 January, at noon in our stand C031 in hall 9.1. We will be pleased to welcome dealers and other interested parties there until 20 January. Besides the Green Motion mattress, which will go on sale in the stores from April 2019, we will also be showing our Slow Motion mattresses with the recently developed Cool Motion mattress cover and the mattresses Wave and Matzzy in our 85 mstand. Everyone is welcome to come and see for themselves!'

DBC (Dutch Bedding Company) International is the wholesale division of Beter Bed Holding. Via an international dealer network, websites and B2B channels, DBC markets a range of sleeping systems and brands developed in-house, including the A-brand M line. M line stands for the best pressure-reducing slow foam mattresses, pillows, box springs and bed bases. The products are recommended by physiotherapists and elite athletes and can be found in many bedrooms and hotel rooms in the Benelux and other European countries.

