The shape memory alloy market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2022.

Development of tires with shape memory alloy to drive market growth

The NASA has developed tires meant for the rover destined for the Mars by using shape memory alloys.

Biocompatibility of Nitinol

Nitinol exhibits super elasticity, shape memory, and corrosion resistance properties. This is leading to an increased usage of Nitinol in implants.

High cost of shape memory alloys

The cost of the alloy is very high because the primary raw material, titanium is very expensive due to its limited supply.

Key Players

ATI

Furukawa Electric

Johnson Matthey

Nippon Seisen

SAES Group

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Biomedical Market size and forecast



Automotive Market size and forecast



Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast



Consumer products Market size and forecast



Others Market size and forecast



Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast



EMEA Market size and forecast



APAC Market size and forecast



Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life

Development of tires with shape memory alloy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

