The "Global Shape Memory Alloy Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The shape memory alloy market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2022.
Development of tires with shape memory alloy to drive market growth
The NASA has developed tires meant for the rover destined for the Mars by using shape memory alloys.
Biocompatibility of Nitinol
Nitinol exhibits super elasticity, shape memory, and corrosion resistance properties. This is leading to an increased usage of Nitinol in implants.
High cost of shape memory alloys
The cost of the alloy is very high because the primary raw material, titanium is very expensive due to its limited supply.
