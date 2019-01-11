MedSource International, Inc.: MedSource Labs Donates More than 40,000 Medical Supplies to Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders

CHASKA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2019 / Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without Borders plays a critical role in providing humanitarian support throughout many regions afflicted by war or endemic diseases around the globe. Last year, MedSource Labs, a medical manufacturing firm, donated more than 40,000 medical supplies to the international, nonpartisan organization. Some of these supplies included I.V. sets, wound care and infectious control products, and respiratory and airway units.

'We are committed to providing the staff and volunteers of Doctors Without Borders with some of the medical supplies they need to help fulfill their mission of providing medical care to people in distress, including victims of political violence and natural disasters,' said Todd Fagley, CEO, MedSource Labs. "With our support, Doctors Without Borders will be able to use our medical supplies to reach thousands of people that need lifesaving aid and emergency supplies.'

We have always remained committed to providing humanitarian assistance in highly-impoverished areas, such as Haiti, where we've had our staff and families work with other volunteers to assist locals with gaining access to water in remote areas. 'As an organization, it is imperative that we assist those in most need in every way possible,' concluded Fagley.

MedSource Labs is a leading medical product developer and supplier specializing in high-quality products and innovative medical product development. By delivering top-quality products and solutions at cost-effective prices, MedSource Labs has been helping improve patient outcomes since 2002. The privately held company, headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota, serves health care professionals including emergency medical providers, hospitals and surgical centers, veterinarian and dental providers, and government agencies.

