UCA digital omnichannel teams join National Retail Federation (NRF) event

Unified Commerce Alliance (UCA), a coalition including Microsoft, Episerver, Avensia Storefront, and inRiver, presents its integrated digital retail approach at National Retail Federation event in New York. The UCA takes the concept of omnichannel e-commerce and applies it across the ecosystem to maximize customer experience and drive revenue.

The UCA makes it possible to share the same data and business logic from different systems and direct all channels through a single integration. The teams at NRF will, together with additional partner Ombori, showcase a fully connected, AI-driven, end-to-end shopping experience. This illustrates how retailers can connect physical stores with digital channels to truly enhance the customer experience and empower omnichannel teams.

"The power of the combined UCA showcases how retailers can drive significant results by looking strategically at the role of e-commerce and holistically at the technology landscape to map to consumer needs," said Joe Golemba, Vice President, North America Alliances Services for inRiver.

"With our holistic approach to digital commerce we help to mitigate the omnichannel challenges that too many retailers are facing," says Jörgen Bertilsson, Executive Vice President of Avensia Storefront. "Joint UCA customers achieve results that are exceeding industry standards, because of the service they are able to provide, throughout the entire customer journey."

"Each year, Episerver polls global consumers to learn about how their shopping habits and expectations are evolving," said Ed Kennedy, Senior Director of Commerce at Episerver. "Time and again, they're telling us that they are buying online more and, as a result, demanding feature-rich experiences that make buying or browsing enjoyable and effortless. Over a third of shoppers, for example, feel brands do not care enough about personalizing their shopping experience, which presents a tremendous opportunity for retailers that do."

"We're thrilled that the Unified Commerce Alliance is joining us at NRF showcasing how technology investments and advancements are being applied to help retailers not only compete and succeed, but also ultimately provide the best service to their customers," said Greg Jones, Director of Business Strategy for Worldwide Retail at Microsoft. "As the retail industry continues to transform, our partners are critical in helping us solve retailers' biggest challenges and uncover valuable new opportunities to re-imagine retail."

Retailers today must build better, more holistic processes to engage consumers and marketplaces effectively. There isn't one solution to solve all challenges for retailers. A unified approach to retail is what will keep e-commerce brands relevant and in business in 2019 and beyond.

To learn more about the UCA click here. If attending NRF, stop by the Microsoft booth #3301 or book a meeting here: Cecilia.granath@avensia.com

The Unified Commerce Alliance solution includes:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail and Microsoft Azure enabling real time data with all retail functionality, from POS, pricing, campaign, stock and warehouse management in the cloud.

Episerver for Dynamics 365 enables rich content and commerce experiences backed by AI-based personalization for enterprise search, product, and content recommendations, as well as visual merchandizing, event triggering, and journey analytics.

inRiver PIM enables perfect omnichannel product information and storytelling with rapid time to market.

Avensia Storefront offers a turnkey unified commerce solution that connects Episerver and inRiver with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ensures all channels operate under the same business logic. Avensia Storefront enables seamless real-time integration and updates of all systems.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud unifies digital content, commerce, and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam, and the UAE.

About Avensia Storefront

Avensia Storefront helps retailers build a scalable and thriving unified commerce ecosystem, by giving them control over all parts of their business. Equipped with streamlined system integrations, customizability and Azure cloud compatibility, the Avensia Storefront package enables real-time communication between Microsoft Dynamics' retail system and Episerver's Digital Experience Cloud, allowing all channels to operate under the same business logic. Avensia Storefront is the product range offered by Avensia, a leading international expert company within digital commerce that helps both B2C and B2B companies become successful in the world of unified commerce. Avensia is headquartered in Sweden with offices in USA, Denmark, Norway, and the Philippines. Avensia AB is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North under the name AVEN. Read more about Avensia: www.avensia.com; Read more about Avensia Storefront: www.avensiastorefront.com.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1000 brands and 400 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is co-headquartered in Malmö, Sweden and Chicago, with additional offices in London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

