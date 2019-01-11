The global natural protein powder market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005266/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global natural protein powder market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing product launches. Vendors are introducing new products to cater to evolving demands. Successful product launches increase revenue flow and expand the consumer base. They also help in increasing the market share and provide a competitive edge. For instance, in March 2018, The Organic Protein Company announced the launch of two new all-natural flavored organic whey protein products, Raw Cacao Maca Organic Whey protein, and Raspberry Baobab Organic Whey Protein. Therefore, with such product launches, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global natural protein powder market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights increasing health consciousness as one of the key emerging trends in the global natural protein powder market:

Global natural protein powder market: Increasing health consciousness

One of the positive trends that can influence the growth of natural protein powder market during the forecast period is rising health consciousness. The increasing instances of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health conscious. This is compelling them to seek food and beverage products that are more natural and lower in fat and calories. Players are coming up with new and natural products that have low fat and calories to cater to the changing demands. The trend of health and wellness lifestyle is gaining popularity, especially among young consumers in the age group of 18 to 32 years. The number of consumers indulging in fitness activities is increasing globally. Consumers are ready to pay premium prices for products with various functional benefits and those with low fat content. Thus, this demand for healthy food and beverages will help the global natural protein powder market grow during the forecast period.

"Apart from increasing health consciousness, the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms for sales, the increasing global vegan population are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global natural protein powder market, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global natural protein powder market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global natural protein powder market by product (natural plant-based protein powder, other natural protein powder, and natural whey protein powder) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005266/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com