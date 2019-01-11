The International Renewable Energy Agency has plotted the potentially dramatic impacts of a global transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels. Today's A New World report notes the transition requires international cooperation to manage disruption, as it will leave behind countries and industries that fail to adapt.At the start of its ninth annual general assembly in Abu Dhabi today, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) released a report on the geopolitical impacts of the global expansion of renewable energy. As a result of the declining importance of coal, oil and gas, IRENA ...

