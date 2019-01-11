sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,663 Euro		+0,007
+0,09 %
WKN: 850775 ISIN: ES0178430E18 Ticker-Symbol: TNE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,639
7,693
18:44
7,654
7,705
18:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BT GROUP PLC
BT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BT GROUP PLC2,624+1,10 %
ORANGE SA13,78+1,47 %
TELEFONICA SA7,663+0,09 %