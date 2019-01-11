The "Multiplay Service Market Trends in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multiplay Service Market Trends in Europe provides an executive-level overview of the multiplay market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the multiplay market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

At 71.6% estimated for year-end 2018, Western Europe (WE) features the highest multiplay household penetration worldwide, followed by Americas, Asia-Pacific and Central and Eastern Europe.

With an 88% multiplay household penetration rate estimated for year-end 2018, UK is the country with the highest multiplay household penetration in Europe. A position that it will maintain through the forecast period, with the total number of multiplay households set to grow to 26.1 million by 2023, which translates into a penetration of households of 90.9%.

Central and Eastern Europe, meanwhile, has been lagging behind Western Europe in terms of multiplay service adoption, mainly because of its relatively low broadband penetration levels. Moving forward, however, it is expected that Russia, Central and Eastern Europe's largest multiplay market, to exhibit the regions fastest growth rate in terms of adoption.

WE operators such as Orange and Telefonica have been investing in the expansion of their fiber-optic networks in order to deliver gigabit Internet speeds to every household. These European operators look to leverage their widespread FTTH network to drive multiplay adoption, aimed at reducing churn and improving revenue generating units (RGUs).

Scope

Europe in a global context; looks at the multiplay market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

Multiplay market in Europe; provides a detailed description of the multiplay market in Europe, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by type of package.

Multiplay revenue evolution in Europe; analyzes the average monthly spends on three different type of packages and revenue trends over 2018-2023.

Country Profiles; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in the Spain and the UK for the 2017-2023 period.

Key findings: the Insider concludes with a number of key findings for multiplay service providers in Europe.

Companies Featured

BT

Orange France

Telefonica Spain

Virgin Media UK

Topics Covered

Section 1: Europe in a global context

Europe's demographics at a glance

Europe in a global context

Section 2: Multiplay market in Europe

Multiplay market in Europe

Section 3: Multiplay revenue evolution in Europe

Multiplay household spend in Europe

Multiplay service revenue evolution in Europe

Section 4: Country profiles

Multiplay service evolution in Spain

Multiplay service evolution in UK

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ml4h8f/2018_multiplay?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005351/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband