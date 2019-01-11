At NRF, during an "Innovation Talk" session, Tinyclues will explain how AI is shaking up the retail world with significant impact on retail leaders' campaign performance: retailers using AI have measured on average 79% higher campaign revenue and a 51% increase in customer engagement. Tinyclues will also take the stage for a Big Ideas conference to showcase its AI-first marketing solution that helps retailers to provide more personalized and relevant marketing messages through deep learning-driven targeting and campaign orchestration.

Tinyclues, the leading campaign intelligence solution, announced today it will exhibit at NRF 2019, "Retail's Big Show" running January 13th-15th in New York City.

The Tinyclues booth (#643), featured on the NRF "Future Tech" tour, will showcase its AI-first marketing solution to leading retailers and demonstrate how major international retail brands are using Tinyclues to deliver highly relevant messages and dramatically increase revenue from marketing campaigns.

As the market for AI grows and retailers struggle to distinguish between results-driven AI solutions and "vaporware," NRF has invited Tinyclues founder David Bessis to deliver a "Tech Innovation" talk on the Innovation Stage on Monday, January 14th at 2:00pm. David will dive into how real AI makes a consistent impact on personalization, customer engagement, and conversion and how to distinguish it from products that cannot deliver on those same promises.

Tinyclues will also showcase actual results and findings in a "Big Ideas" talk on Tuesday, January 15th at 2:00pm, demonstrating how global retail brands are finding "tiny clues" in their first-party data to drive better marketing decisions, millions in ROI, and improved customer experiences. Tinyclues' retail customers like Holland Barrett, Fnac Darty, and Lacoste report a proven outstanding impact.

"North American consumers are receiving more communications from brands than ever before, which makes it hard for marketers to earn engagement and grow campaign revenue," says David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. "Tinyclues' AI-first marketing platform identifies future buyers for any campaign with incredible accuracy, allowing retailers to present highly relevant products and offers to highly qualified audiences, cut through the noise, and win engagement."

Using Tinyclues' AI-first marketing solution, major retailers can:

Easily identify future buyers for any product or offer highlighted in campaigns

Increase traffic and revenue online and in-store

Optimize and orchestrate campaign plans

Reactivate low-activity customers

At Retail's Big Show, Tinyclues will exhibit at booth #643 and give three daily "Future Tech" tours. Stop by to see a demo of the product, try our Business Impact Calculator, or discover how Tinyclues' AI-first approach will help you align your business goals with your campaign ideas.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Holland Barrett, Lacoste, Manor, Rakuten, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers, and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

