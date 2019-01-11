KALRAY: ANNUAL LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Grenoble, France, January 11, 2019 - On December 31, 2018 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 13,662 Kalray shares
- € 78,012.77 in cash
Note that at the launch of the contract, on July 9, 2018, the means were the following:
- € 250,000
As a reminder, a further € 100,000 had been added on October 10, 2018.
_
ABOUT KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.
|CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS
Loic Hamon
investors@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline LESAGE
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79
|MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic Hamon
communication@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71
ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
+ 33 4 72 18 04 92
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56685-cp_kalray_bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite_10.01.2019_vdef_en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free