sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,714 Euro		+1,06
+8,38 %
WKN: A2JNET ISIN: FR0010722819 Ticker-Symbol: 3FS 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KALRAY SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
11.01.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

KALRAY: ANNUAL LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Grenoble, France, January 11, 2019 - On December 31, 2018 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 13,662 Kalray shares
  • € 78,012.77 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract, on July 9, 2018, the means were the following:

  • € 250,000

As a reminder, a further € 100,000 had been added on October 10, 2018.

_

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.



CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS
Loic Hamon
investors@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline LESAGE
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79		MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic Hamon
communication@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
+ 33 4 72 18 04 92
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56685-cp_kalray_bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite_10.01.2019_vdef_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2019 Actusnews Wire