Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) and Gilbert Dupont, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31st December 2018:

Number of shares: 85,203

Cash balance in the liquidity account: 99,463.14

As a reminder, in the last half-year report, at 29th June 2018, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 85,656

Cash balance in the liquidity account: 90,256.69

About Cerenis Therapeutics

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies. CERENIS' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy. CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development and several products in clinical phases.

