Telcos' Managed Security Services Market Opportunity in Europe provides an executive-level overview of the Managed Security Services (MSS) opportunity in Europe. It analyses key trends and delivers insights into the Managed Security Services (MSS) market opportunity for telcos.

The Managed Security Services (MSS) market size in Europe is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9.9% between 2017-2022, rising from US$24.5 billion in 2017 to US$39.3 billion in 2022. From a global perspective Europe is expected to maintain its place as the second largest region throughout the forecast period, expanding at a relatively strong growth rate.

Telcos in Europe, especially in Western Europe, have a relatively well-developed Managed Security Services (MSS) offering, given their strong network management skills, cloud infrastructure and growing relationships with enterprises.

Telcos have an inherent advantage in offering Managed Security Services (MSS). Infrastructure security services tend to be closer to a telco's traditional B2B offerings. In addition, telcos are able to leverage their in-house network security expertise, gained by managing their own telecom networks, to launch Managed Security Services (MSS) targeting different enterprise segments.

Many European telcos have teamed up with global security platform vendors, software giants and other telcos to respond to the growing number of cyber security threats.

There is potential for telcos to capitalize on the opportunity in applications security by leveraging their in-country sales channels and staff, customer relationships, and knowledge of local market dynamics. In order to gain a strategic advantage and market expertise, telcos could seek out and develop partnerships with a globally-renowned security vendor.

