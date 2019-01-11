Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: 11-Jan-2019 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value(s) The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is James Poole of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 31 December 2018 was: EX INCOME 97.80p CUM INCOME 97.94p Date: 11 January 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7150 EQS News ID: 765511 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e623a0582ec745e49c6becfe86ecbedb&application_id=765511&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

