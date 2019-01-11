Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Tartisan Files Enhanced Disclosure Following OSC Staff Review

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2019 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN, FSE: A2DPCM) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR updated Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the Company's fiscal year ended 2018 and for Q1 2019. The Company has refiled the Q1 2019 Financial Statements as an omission occurred as a notation identifying that the Company's auditor had not reviewed said Q1 2019 Financial Statements was inadvertently omitted. The refilings have occurred following a continuous disclosure review conducted by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission and in cooperation with the Company.

The updates include but are not limited to refiling of the MD&A for the fiscal year end 2018 and for Q1 2019. The additional detail provided relates to: mineral property descriptions, work conducted, contemplated project budgets, and clarifications pertaining to its accounting policy. Additional detail is also provided for general and administrative expenses, and for marketing and corporate finance activities. Additionally, the Company has retracted the "aged" Kenbridge Project preliminary economic assessment (originally filed on SEDAR 2008 and amended 2010 by Canadian Arrow Mines Limited) from the Company's website and corporate materials. The Company intends to provide an update to the NI 43-101 Technical Report later in Calendar 2019 specific to the Kenbridge Project.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Ontario, Canada. In addition, the Company owns a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project and a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project both located in Peru. Tartisan also owns an equity stake (6 Million common shares and 3 Million full warrants at $0.40 per share) in Eloro Resources Ltd, which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru. Tartisan also owns 1,750,000 common shares of VaniCom Resources Ltd, a private Australian exploration and development resource company.

Tartisan's common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN, A2DPCM). Currently, there are 99,703,550 common shares outstanding (109,603,550 shares fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (mark@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

