Findit, Inc.: Findit Begins Beta Testing on New Native App In Android and Soon To Be IOS

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation trading on the OTC Pinksheets FDIT, is testing its under development native app in beta. The testing is being done in house only at this time. The company will be reaching out to certain people that are influencers on sites that include Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pre-launch to get input.

Peter Tosto of Findit, Inc. reached out to @garyvee on Instagram in a DM recently and requested Gary test the new app in beta when it is ready. Gary Vaynerchuk is a well known author and has over 4.9 million followers on Instagram. We will be reaching out to other influencers as well as Tucker Carlson @tuckercarlsontonight who has been very outspoken about Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) and what they do with members' data. Tucker has been saying how we need an alternative to these other platforms that are selling data and not providing an unbiased platform and we believe Findit meets many of the criteria that Tucker Carlson has been opinionated about the past few months if not longer. Findit does not sell members data to third parties.

Peter Tosto stated, "Having @garyvee test the Findit App would be amazing, especially if he loves it enough to use it himself. As of now, I have not heard back from him, but hopeful we or I will. We are both Jet fans so maybe that creates some leverage that we root for the same team. It's people like Garyvee, well not sure if there is anyone else like Garyvee, which is what makes him so special - they help others. He is such a straight shooter and wears his heart on his sleeve and what he says is so authentic; that is the reason I reached out to him to test the new Findit App. Getting his feed back would be helpful. He gets it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrT5SJaYqo0

Currently, the beta testing can be done on Android devices. The initial set up allows for 10 second videos to be included in a post from a member or a member can post a Youtube video in posts when they choose to. In addition to video, members can post pictures as well as a description of the post and include a link if they want to drive traffic to another site. Pictures can include titles and descriptions for Findit and Google search to index them under the title and description.

Findit has currently posted approximately 20 beta test posts that are now live on Findit from the Findit App APK file. The app is being developed in house. Based on the posts that have been done, several of the posts have included videos and these posts experienced more sharing than posts from the same individual that did not include Video.

If you would like to be considered to test the new Findit App pre-launch please email peter@findit.com. Include your name, phone number, and any links to any social accounts that belong to you.

Once the Findit App is ready we will submit it to Google Play Store for Android devices and soon after to Apple for IOS devices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1edz46pBHA

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

