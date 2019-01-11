Current Division President Mike Neeb to Retire

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) today announced John Reay will become president of HCA Healthcare UK, which includes six leading private hospitals in the United Kingdom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005444/en/

John Reay appointed president of HCA Healthcare UK (Photo: Business Wire)

Reay, who currently serves as president of operations of HCA Healthcare UK and CEO of The Wellington Hospital, will replace Mike Neeb, who is retiring after a 27-year career with HCA, effective April 1, 2019.

"John is a seasoned hospital operator who is deeply familiar with the private healthcare environment in the UK as well as the HCA Healthcare culture," said Jon Foster, president of HCA Healthcare's American Group. "This background as well as his leadership skills will serve him well in his new role."

Reay joined HCA Healthcare UK in 2000 as CEO of London Bridge Hospital and is credited with rapidly developing its services and facilities. He later became CEO of The Lister Hospital and added his current responsibilities as president of operations of HCA UK in 2016 while retaining his hospital CEO role. In 2017, he became CEO of The Wellington Hospital.

Neeb has led HCA Healthcare UK since 2007. Before that he served in several multi-hospital chief financial officer roles, including CFO of HCA Healthcare UK. Neeb joined HCA Healthcare in 1991.

"Under Mike's leadership, HCA Healthcare UK has grown its operations through the addition of new facilities and services as well as innovative partnerships with other healthcare providers," said Foster. "We appreciate his numerous contributions and years of service to the company, and we wish him the best in retirement."

HCA Healthcare UK is the country's largest provider of privately funded healthcare, with more than 800,000 annual patient visits. HCA Healthcare UK includes London Bridge Hospital, The Portland Hospital, The Harley Street Clinic, The Lister Hospital, The Princess Grace Hospital and The Wellington Hospital, as well as several primary care and urgent care locations. In addition, HCA Healthcare partners with The Christie, one of the largest cancer centers in Europe, and University College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to treat patients with cancer and blood disorders.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 178 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 28 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to "Company" and "HCA" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005444/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Kimbrough

615-344-2688

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ed Fishbough

615-344-2810