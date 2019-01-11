The Rubi Mansion: Colin Reilly Speaks About Restoration of Historic Tucson Building

TUSCON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2019 / Townsend Kane President Colin Reilly today spoke about the restoration of The Rubi, a historic event venue, in Tucson.

"This restoration revives the character and charm of downtown Tucson and provides the community with a historic event venue perfect for weddings and small gatherings," Reilly said. "Designed for intimate events, The Rubi is once again a staple of our community - and with the help of a great team, we have worked diligently to maintain as much of the original charm and beauty that this remarkable property has to offer."

The restoration of The Rubi makes it Tucson's premier wedding and event venue, perfect for hosting small, intimate gatherings.

Built in 1903, The Rubi's Italianate Victorian revival-style manor combines an intimate space for weddings with pleasant lodging The combination offers a unique setting designed for a fun, memorable experience.

A magnificent event for any occasion, the Rubi is styled with high-class, modern minimalism with a splash of Southwestern elegance and classic architectural flair. The state-of-the-art venue holds up to 80 people, lodges 16 guests and offers both indoor and outdoor settings with scenic views. For weddings, The Rubi hosts ceremonies, receptions, engagement parties, elopements and rehearsal dinners, while offering special accommodations such as get-ready rooms.

The Rubi Mansion is a historic wedding venue built in 1903, located in downtown Tuscon, Arizona. The current homeowners have recently restored The Rubi to its original beauty, revealing vintage moldings, hardwood floors, and hand-painted concrete tiles.

