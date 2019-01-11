Colin Reilly Speaks About Restoration of Historic Stone & Ivy Building

TUSCON, AX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2019 / Townsend Kane President Colin Reilly today spoke about the restoration of the historic Stone & Ivy building.

'This project will not only restore Stone & Ivy, but it will restore the classic, nostalgic feel of Tucson,' Reilly said. 'The rebirth of this historic building is exciting for the entire city as it brings a premier entertainment venue able to accommodate small and large events back to our community. With the help of a great team, we have worked diligently to maintain as much of the original charm and beauty that this remarkable property has.'

The restoration of Stone & Ivy makes it Tucson's premier venue for those looking for the perfect place to host a small, intimate event or accommodating 500 or more guests.

Built in 1940, Stone & Ivy is constructed of brick with an exposed ceiling bow truss and once was home to the Beaudry Studebaker dealership. With its use varying over the last 80 years, the recent renovations have restored the original character while adding new elements of design like the breathtaking ceilings and exposed brick, which have brought back the building's original grandeur.

The perfect venue for any occasion, the beautiful building offers a 10,000-square-foot indoor space and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor area. From a lavish bridal suite and a covered patio with a bar to the entertaining groom's quarter, the architectural elements create one-of-a-kind photography opportunities with iron and glass, smooth white plaster to accent the original brick, up-lighting and tasteful chandeliers.

