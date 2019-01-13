Meituan Wins IDG Global Top Brands Awards for International Innovation Enterprise Brand

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE/ January 13, 2019 / Meituan Dianping (HKG: 3690) (the "Company"), China's leading e-commerce platform for services, today captured the 2018-2019 International Innovation Enterprise Brand Award at the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony sponsored by International Data Group (IDG).





Meituan received the International Innovation Enterprise Brand Award in recognition of its creative leadership in unmanned distribution robots, according to IDG. The award was presented at the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony at the Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas, on Jan. 9th, 2019. The event was sponsored by IDG. Founded in Boston in 1964, IDG is the world's biggest technology media, research, exhibition and venture Investment Company.

Meituan's innovative autonomous delivery technologies were on display in Las Vegas last week at CES 2019 This year marked Meituan's debut at CES, the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Driverless vehicles are just one way that Meituan is transforming the way that Chinese people eat. Meituan, the world's largest on-demand food delivery service provider, built and operates the world's largest on-demand delivery network in terms of the number of deliveries. A pioneer in interactive intelligent delivery in China, Meituan has been investing in big data, AI, and other technologies to explore the use of autonomous driving solutions for driverless delivery.

The Meituan Autonomous Delivery (MAD), the Company's innovative and holistic solution to driverless delivery, incorporates an order platform, dispatch system, and road network logistics with big data optimization. The MAD solution uses a variety of intelligent delivery devices, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and high/low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles and robots, to meet the needs for on-demand delivery in various scenarios such as buildings, business campuses and public roads.

About Meituan

Meituan Dianping (HKG: 3690) (the "Company") is China's leading e-commerce platform for services. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," the Company's platform uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. Service offerings on the platform address people's daily needs for food, and extend further to broad lifestyle and travel services. According to the iResearch Report, Meituan is the world's largest on-demand food delivery service provider and China's largest e-commerce platform for in-store dining services in 2017. It currently operates the world's largest on-demand delivery network in terms of the number of deliveries in 2017. Meituan helps consumers discover merchant information, make informed decisions, complete online and offline transactions and enjoy on-demand delivery. The Company currently owns several household brands in China, including Meituan, China' s leading online marketplace for services by GTV in 2017, Dianping, China' s leading online destination for discovering lifestyle services by MAU in 2017, Meituan Waimai for on-demand delivery services, and Mobike for bike-sharing services. Meituan had 382.3 million Annual Transacting Users and 5.5 million Annual Active Merchants by the end of third quarter 2018. The Company operates in over 2,800 cities and counties in China.

