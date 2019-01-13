AiFi Launches First Fully Customizable, Checkout-Free NanoStore for Easy, 'Walk In-Walk Out' Convenience Shopping

Designed for any retailer, the only modular, fully-automatic store integrates AiFi's in-store sensor fusion and AI technology; delivers real-time analytics and fast, fun, staff-free shopping experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2019 / National Retail Federation - AiFi , the technology company creating the world's most advanced store automation systems, today introduces the AiFi NanoStore, a tiny footprint, all-in-one, automated store of the future, on display now at the main exhibit hall entrance to the National Retail Federation annual trade show. Integrated with AiFi's scalable in-store sensor fusion and Artificial Intelligence to enable the auto-checkout operation, this is the world's first plug-and-play, 24/7, checkout-free retail format for convenience-type store operations which can be branded by any retailer.

AiFi has developed sophisticated automated solutions for retailers wanting to move to an auto-checkout future, including AI technology, sensor and camera networks with seamless system integration. The technology utilizes AI algorithms for real-time people tracking and product recognition as well as camera technology and systems that can track as many as thousands of shoppers in a store. This store automation system is built into the all-in-one modular NanoStore complete with store fixtures and refrigeration.

"NanoStores fit into the trend of retail stores getting smaller and smaller. We envision a future where we push these tiny automated stores as close as possible to where people live - essentially providing the last 100-feet shopping venue to serve local communities. NanoStores are much faster and more convenient than any e-commerce or home delivery option," said Steve Gu, CEO and co-founder, AiFi.

With the NanoStore, AiFi provides retailers the opportunity to expand their lines of business with a pattern for a very small (starting at 160-square-foot) flexible store which can fit almost anywhere, such as in parking lots, college campuses, inside a shopping center, train station or airport, or wedged between buildings in a city.

Because it is designed as a compact, always-open convenience-type store which can be easily modified and branded, the AiFi NanoStore provides shoppers a customized experience that is nearby and has all the essentials. Customers in the NanoStore simply swipe a credit card or tap an app, select their items and walk out without the need for the retailer to have any onsite personnel to complete transactions. Receipts are generated in almost real-time, with information available in a fraction of a second, so shoppers can review their itemized receipt as they walk out.

Here are some ways NanoStores can be deployed:

Mini store (inside a larger store) for seasonal items only and to extend to 24x7

Satellite stores to complement Big Box formats

Public transit hubs (Bus stations, train stations, airports)

Museum/cruise ship/hotel gift shops/gas stations (open 24/7)

Office/hospital/school mini-cafes

Airport retail kiosks/pop-up stores for brands

Mini convenience/grocery providers for "food deserts" and underserved communities

Farmers market / local crafts and products store (open as needed)

Apartments and retirement communities

The built-in AiFi edge computing, computer vision and sensor fusion technology provide retailers with remote real-time inventory tracking and analytics so each NanoStore can be stocked and customized with the right products and features, according to the needs of each location.

AiFi's efficient technology helps retailers to reduce costs with auto-checkout, theft reduction and more accurate stocking. The on-premise computing inside the NanoStore means there is no need for the cloud. AiFi's solutions are optimized to work within the demanding European consumer privacy environment.

"AiFi's NanoStores will change retail forever. Our technology and the NanoStore format will empower retailers to build and brand customized, automated tiny stores that have a small footprint and deploy them anywhere. NanoStores will be Accurate, Affordable and have Auto-checkout - the triple A - and this will become the new industry standard. Retailers can set up this easy and attractive walk in/walk out store for their customers in very little time," Gu continued.

For more information about AiFi, their technology and purchase information regarding NanoStores, visit www.aifi.io or nanostore.ai.

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cLEfZH6YgKm8TNdNOW7-rivQPj0-zYCc

About AiFi

AiFi is a technology company creating the world's most advanced store automation systems. With a combination of AI, edge computing and scalable sensor fusion technology, AiFi delivers auto-checkout operations for retailers of any size. With its NanoStore, AiFi provides a tiny footprint, modular, plug-and-play automated store of the future that can operate 24/7. NanoStores deliver faster, more convenient shopping near homes, offices, schools and transit centers. For more information, visit aifi.io or nanostore.ai.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg for AiFi

press@aifi.io

925-631-0553 office

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: AiFi

