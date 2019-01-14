SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 008/19

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced the new Industry Standard for silk bedding, FZ/T 44004-2018 , which has been officially implemented on September 1, 2018.

Application Scope

The standard applies to beddings which are mainly made of pure silk fabrics, or silk with other yarn/fiber interwoven/blended fabrics (silk content =30%), excluding blankets, quilt/pillow core or mat products. This standard does not apply to clothing for children and infants.

Main Technical Contents

The technical requirements of FZ/T 44004-2018 include requirements for internal quality, requirements for appearance performances and requirements for technical quality.

Requirements for Internal Quality

Including requirements for fiber content, formaldehyde content, pH value, decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes, odor, breaking strength, seam slippage, pilling property, dimensional changes after washing, dimensional changes after dry cleaning and colorfastness (washing, dry-cleaning, water, perspiration, rubbing, and hot pressing).

Requirements for Appearance Performances

Including requirements for dimensional tolerance, skewness, mottled appearance, color difference and appearance defects.

Requirements for Technical Quality

Including requirements for pattern quality, stitch quality, quilting quality, embroidery quality and sewing quality.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the Standard FZ/T 44004-2018 or contact SGS directly.

