SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 008/19
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced the new Industry Standard for silk bedding, FZ/T 44004-2018
Application Scope
The standard applies to beddings which are mainly made of pure silk fabrics, or silk with other yarn/fiber interwoven/blended fabrics (silk content =30%), excluding blankets, quilt/pillow core or mat products. This standard does not apply to clothing for children and infants.
Main Technical Contents
The technical requirements of FZ/T 44004-2018 include requirements for internal quality, requirements for appearance performances and requirements for technical quality.
Requirements for Internal Quality
Including requirements for fiber content, formaldehyde content, pH value, decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes, odor, breaking strength, seam slippage, pilling property, dimensional changes after washing, dimensional changes after dry cleaning and colorfastness (washing, dry-cleaning, water, perspiration, rubbing, and hot pressing).
Requirements for Appearance Performances
Including requirements for dimensional tolerance, skewness, mottled appearance, color difference and appearance defects.
Requirements for Technical Quality
Including requirements for pattern quality, stitch quality, quilting quality, embroidery quality and sewing quality.
Details of the Technical Content
For more information, please refer to the Standard FZ/T 44004-2018
