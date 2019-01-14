Saudi Arabia based Wataniya Adoptes eBaoTech's Future Proof Insurance Platform

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBaoTech, a global leading digital insurance solution provider recently announced that Saudi Arabia based Wataniya Insurance Company (Wataniya) successfully launched eBaoTech's microservices and cloud-native based 4G insurance platform as its policy administration system. The new system will be used to manage Wataniya's end-to-end policy operations from underwriting, sales, re-insurance, claims to IT, and for all of its product lines. All legacy policy data have been migrated to the new system.

Wataniya experienced fast business growth in recent years. Its legacy IT systems became a challenge to support its further growth and the IT maintenance was very costly. In this context, Wataniya was looking for a new on-premise core business platform which should be on a modern architecture for the ease to maintain, agile enough to meet the changing needs in digital age and cost effective.

"The new PA system laid a solid foundation to support our digital transformation. We are very pleased that the replacement project was complete within two years," Haitham Albakree, CEO, of Wataniya commented. "Besides the future proof solution on microservice and native cloud architecture, we are also pleased by the professionalism, dedication and passion demonstrated by eBaoTech's implementation team. With the new system in place, I am confident that we now have cutting edge IT capabilities to better serve our clients in digital age."

Woody Mo, CEO of eBaoTech added ,"eBaoTech has a strong, proven record in serving insurance carriers in more than 30 countries. We are very honored to have Wataniya as our first client in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to working with more carriers in the fast growing ME market."

About Wataniya

Wataniya Insurance Company commenced operations under its name in the second quarter of 2010. However, Wataniya has inherited the legacy of Saudi National Insurance Company (SNIC) which had been registered in Bahrain and operating in KSA since 1975. For more information, please visit https://www.wataniya.com.sa/

About eBaoTech

eBaoTech is a digital solution provider to the global insurance industry and our mission is to "make insurance easy". We do business in more than 30 countries globally, serving over 200 carriers and numerous agents, brokers, InsurTech's and others in the insurance ecosystem. Digital insurance is the coming wave and the insurance industry is moving into the API economy. eBaoTech provides solutions and services that enable digital insurance.

eBaoTech has been dedicated to insurtech innovation since its founding in 2000. In 2001, eBaoTech developed world's first browser/server based insurance core system suite, leading the advent and adoption of Java-based 3G insurance IT. In 2015 eBaoTech launched the world's first distributed, cloud-native and microservices based 4G insurance platform, that provides a complete set of insurance APIs across an insurance policy's full lifecycle. eBaoTech offers a cloud based solution that enables digital insurance and enterprise level core system insurance software. We make insurance easy. More information, please visit www.ebaotech.com.