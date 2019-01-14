Intertrust Group: Intertrust announces Henk Pieter van Asselt to step down as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 14 January 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, announces today that Henk Pieter (H P) van Asselt will step down as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Management Board. He will remain with the company until 31 July 2019.

The Supervisory Board and H P believe that given the Company's consistently strong position in corporate and fund services, and its transformation to become a tech-enabled provider, it is the right time for new commercial leadership to take the Company to the next phase of its strategy.

As confirmed in its recent Capital Markets Day in September 2018, Intertrust continues to look for opportunities to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions, focusing on the US, Fund Administration and Capital Markets, in which technology and innovation will play a significant role.

Hélène Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, said:

"H P is leaving the Company in a very strong state and, on behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his valuable contributions over the past 14 years. His passion to put clients first and drive the business forward will enable Intertrust to continue delivering long term growth to its clients, people and shareholders."

Henk Pieter van Asselt added:

"I am proud of what we have achieved with the listing of Intertrust as a key milestone. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented team. I would like to thank all those within and outside Intertrust for our collaboration, and I wish everyone in Intertrust the very best for the future."

The search for a successor will commence immediately, with internal and external candidates being considered.

