Thomson Reuters Corp - TR appointments to FSC board of directors

Baroness (Lucy) Neville-Rolfe, DBE CMG and Linda Robinson to Join Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2019 -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Baroness Neville-Rolfe and Linda Robinson to its Board of Directors.

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Created during World War II in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointments take immediate effect.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe has served as a member of the UK House of Lords since 2013 and currently sits on their EU Committee and its Financial Services Sub-Committee. Between 2014 and 2017 she was a UK government minister in The Treasury and in the Business and Culture departments. From 1997 to 2013 she held a variety of roles at Tesco plc and served on the company's main board from 2006-2013. Lucy holds and has held a variety of non-executive directorships. She has been honored by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for services to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (CMG 2005) and for services to business and the voluntary sector (DBE 2012).

Throughout her long and success career, Linda has held leadership positions in operations, risk, governance and control in international financial services. For 30 years, she served in various executive roles at Fidelity International, including Chief Risk Officer and Head of Fund Accounting and Investment Services Operations for the UK and Continental Europe. In addition to these business responsibilities, she was also the chair of the company's Kent Corporate Fund Raising Committee. Linda is currently a Pension Trustee for the PA Pension Fund, a non-executive Director for Smith and Williamson Administration Ltd and a Trustee/Governor for Lingfield College.

Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board, said, "Baroness Neville Rolfe and Linda Robinson are accomplished leaders with diverse experience across the public and private sectors. Their long and storied careers reflect a keen sense of business and society with a devotion to democracy, diplomacy, commercial acumen and public service. We are delighted to welcome them to the Founders Share Company Board of Directors where their skills will supplement those of their fellow directors in the continuing service of ensuring the vitality of the Reuters Trust Principles including a primary focus on Trust, Integrity, Independence and Freedom from Bias in the output of Reuters News and Media editorial delivery at a time where those priorities and values have never been more important."

