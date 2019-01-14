Panther Metals PLC - CEO and COO Board Changes

14 January 2019

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther" or the "Company")

Panther Metals Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Creation of Chief Operating Officer Role

Panther Metals PLC (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Hazelwood to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Executive Director. Darren was previously a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Concurrently Mitchell Smith, previously the Company's President and CEO, is assuming the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), and he will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. The new management structure provides a continuity in approach, builds on the strong foundation in place, while leveraging the expertise of both Mr. Hazelwood and Mr. Smith in the day to day running and development of the business.

Mitchell Smith, outgoing CEO and newly appointed COO, of Panther commented:

"We are delighted to report on our succession plan for the senior most roles of the Company with the appointment of Darren in a London based leadership role.

Our Board of Directors sees Darren's appointment as a natural evolution of his role over the past year given the tremendous leadership he has shown with the building of Panther Metals. In my new capacity as COO, I look forward to continuing to assist the Company in many initiatives and efforts to deliver value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

Darren Hazelwood, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer commented:

"When I joined Panther as a Non-Executive, I recognised the exciting opportunities and strong team available to the Company. When asked by the Board to step into the role of CEO it was natural for me to accept. We have accomplished so much in the past year and I am confident we have more potential to unlock from our growing project portfolio. I look forward to working with our team and the Board of Directors to deliver further value to our stakeholders."

In his capacity as CEO, Mr. Hazelwood will be responsible for the business of the Company with all executive offices reporting directly to him. Mr. Hazelwood will work with the Board of Directors to implement the corporate growth strategy and be responsible for the roll out and leadership of that strategy, as well as investor engagement and the day to day management of the business.

Darren is an entrepreneur with over 15 years' experience of building successful private companies and managing teams focused on value creation. He has extensive experience in the natural resource sector as a private investor.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information on the Company visit www.panthermetals.co.uk or contact:

Panther Metals PLC info@panthermetals.co.uk Darren Hazelwood Chief Executive Officer + 44 (0)7971 957 685 Mitchell Smith Chief Operating Officer + 1 (604) 209 6678 Mark Anwyl

Guy Miller Peterhouse Capital Ltd

(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 7469 0930

Panther Metals plc (NEX: PALM)

Panther, the London NEX Exchange Growth Market listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is focused on generating shareholder value through advancing high-quality exploration opportunities in stable and mining friendly jurisdictions.

The board has demonstrated capability in taking projects from early grassroots stage through the development curve to production, with a combined 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining finance sectors.