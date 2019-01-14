Airsweb, the leading EHS (Environmental, Health and Safety) software provider today announce a new deal with Vodafone Group Plc, the global telecommunications leader.

Headquartered in London and Newbury, UK; Vodafone Group owns and operates networks in 26 countries and have partner networks in 55 further countries. Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies providing a wide range of services including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks.

Vodafone takes health and safety extremely seriously, the safety of everyone involved in Vodafone operations is a core value. In order to support their Health, Safety and Wellbeing Framework; Vodafone began a formal software tendering process. After a robust process, Vodafone selected Airsweb AVA as their preferred EHS software system.

Vodafone's deep history of innovation, which includes the first ever mobile phone call in the UK in 1985, makes them a perfect match for Airsweb AVA. With ease of use, technical sophistication and innovative design at its core, AVA has become the EHS software of choice for many organisations since its launch in January 2018.

AVA's modular approach means users can build several EHS modules into their set up quickly and easily. Vodafone have selected AVA's core functionality along with Incident Management and Audit Management.

Commenting on the deal, Airsweb Managing Director Mark Swithenbank said, "We are delighted to begin 2019 by announcing Vodafone as our latest AVA client. Precisely one year on from AVA's launch, the commitment Vodafone have shown to AVA is a testament to the hard work the Airsweb team have put in over the last 12 months. We are confident AVA will support Vodafone's commitment to health and safety and we hope this is the start of a long term partnership."

