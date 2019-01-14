OneTrust Brings PrivacyConnect CCPA & GDPR Workshops to 80+ Global Cities in 2019

Connect, share experiences and learn the latest on the CCPA, GDPR and global privacy laws at one of 100+ global PrivacyConnect events

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, today launched PrivacyConnect 2019 and opened registration for 100+ PrivacyConnect workshops across 80+ global cities. PrivacyConnect is a global community of privacy and security professionals focused on tools and best practices to implement global privacy laws in practice, specifically the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Through free in-person events, ongoing webinars and an online community, PrivacyConnect enables practitioners to connect, share experiences and learn the latest regulatory requirements and implementation best practices.

Register today for a PrivacyConnect workshop in a city near you and earn CPE credits!

PrivacyConnect workshops are free, local events focused on understanding regulatory requirements and how to implement in practice. New content for 2019 will dive deep into the pressing issues facing today's privacy and security professionals, including the CCPA, GDPR, vendor risk management, incident and breach response and more through practitioner-led sessions and interactive hands-on activities. Following events, practitioners can continue networking through local PrivacyConnect community chapters where privacy professionals can connect to share innovations, best practices and the latest in privacy.

In select cities, attendees can also attend the OneTrust Certification Program, a foundation in implementing the OneTrust privacy management tool. OneTrust will also host a monthly PrivacyConnect thought leadership webinar series presented by distinguished privacy innovators and OneTrust partners on top-of-mind privacy topics, including the CCPA.

Throughout 2018, OneTrust hosted 115+ PrivacyConnect workshops across the world, bringing together more than 5,000 privacy and security professionals. "The detail of the materials was very valuable and I loved the ability to get to know others," said a 2018 PrivacyConnect attendee. "This was great as a refresher and learned a couple new facts. I loved the interactive scenarios and the info on the CCPA," said another.

PrivacyConnect workshops will take place across 80+ global cities in 2019, including:

Europe : Amsterdam *, Athens , Barcelona , Belfast , Berlin , Brussels , Bucharest , Budapest , Cologne , Copenhagen , Dublin *, Frankfurt , Geneva , Hamburg , Helsinki , Lisbon , London *, Luxembourg , Madrid , Manchester , Milan , Munich , Oslo , Paris *, Prague , Rome , Stockholm , Stuttgart , Tallinn , Vienna , Warsaw and Zurich .

: *, , , , , , , , , , *, , , , , , *, , , , , , , *, , , , , , , and . North America : Atlanta *, Austin , Baltimore , Boston , Charlotte , Chicago *, Cleveland , Columbia (SC), Columbus , Dallas , Denver , Detroit , Fayetteville , Houston , Indianapolis , Kansas City (KS), Los Angeles , Miami , Minneapolis , Nashville , New York *, Philadelphia , Phoenix , Portland , Raleigh , San Diego , San Francisco *, Seattle , St. Louis , Toronto , Victoria (BC) and Washington DC *.

: *, , , , , *, , (SC), , , , , , , , (KS), , , , , *, , , , , , *, , , , (BC) and *. Asia Pacific : Adelaide , Auckland , Bangalore , Delhi , Hong Kong , Manila , Melbourne , Mumbai , Perth , Seoul , Singapore , Sydney * and Tokyo .

: , , , , , , , , , , , * and . Middle East : Abu Dhabi , Doha , Dubai and Tel Aviv .

*Denotes optional, day-two OneTrust Certification Program. Workshop attendees can earn 5 CPE credits and OneTrust Certification Program attendees can earn 7.25 CPE credits.

To register for a PrivacyConnect workshop, webinar or the OneTrust Certification Program, visit PrivacyConnect.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy, the California Consumer Privacy Act and more. An additional 10,000 organisations use OneTrust's technology through a partnership with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest global information privacy community. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com.

