Italian COP negotiator and environmental public servant Francesco La Camera has been selected as the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) new director-general. He takes over from Adnan Z Amin, who stepped down from the role after eight years with an heartfelt parting address.A European will head IRENA for the next four years. Francesco La Camera was appointed by member countries at the ninth general assembly of the multilateral renewables body yesterday. La Camera is an Italian environmental administrator and negotiator who led his country's team at four rounds of the UN's COP climate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...