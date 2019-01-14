SGTech Europe 2019 - 250+ Smart Grid Technical Professionals Gather to Review 40+ Utility Implementation Case-studies in the Digital Substation, Next Generation SCADA, Utility Telecom and Cybersecurity Domains

LONDON, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The 3rd edition of SGTech Europe 2019, the Smart Grid Innovation Project Exchange, takes place 26-28 March 2019 in Amsterdam. Supported by the IEC, ENTSO-E and EDSO this year's programme has been revised and refreshed to address the most timely and mission critical issues facing European TSOs and DSOs as they embark on the next phase of their smart grid technology implementations primarily in the substation, SCADA, telecom and cybersecurity domains.

"This multi-conference forum has always provided the practical real-world insights into smart grid projects that technical teams need to help them drive their implementation plans forward with confidence." says Mandana White, Director of Smart Grid Forums (formerly Phoenix Forums) organisers of SGTech Europe 2019. "This year we go one step further by introducing a series of innovation focused case studies that balance the here-and-now with future possibilities sparked by trends in IOT, Machine Learning, AI, and Blockchain among others. Participants not only get the opportunity to fine-tune their implementation plans of the next 12 months but also to fully prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead."

The programme begins on Tuesday 26th March with a morning of plenary sessions tackling the big themes. Presentations from senior smart grid representatives of National Grid, Orsted, Stedin, Enedis, Vattenfall and EDP among others, address how leading utilities are driving digital transformation across their grids. In the afternoon and throughout conference day two the audience breaks into 3 distinct groups, each deep-diving into lessons learnt from recent digitalisations of substations, SCADA systems, and telecom infrastructures. Day three invites cybersecurity leaders to join with domain experts for a thorough review of cybersecurity innovations in new policies, processes and practices to protect the end-to-end grid from cyberattack as it transforms into a more dynamic and complex infrastructure.

Scheduled alongside the case-study programme is a series of end-user focused roundtable discussions, a number of technology innovation panel debates, live demo labs of the latest digitalisation tools and technologies, a solution zone displaying 20+ suppliers of state-of-the-art smart utility products and services, and a networking evening reception open to all participants.

Programme benefits include:

40+ utility case-studies including:

Roisin Quinn , Head of National Control ESO - National Grid

, Head of National Control ESO - Ivan K. Pedersen , Director, Head of Energy as a Service - Orsted

, Director, Head of Energy as a Service - Peter Hermans , CTO - Stedin

, CTO - Jean-Baptiste Galland , Strategy Director - Enedis

, Strategy Director - Peter Söderström , Asset Development & Innovation Portfolio Manager - Vattenfall

, Asset Development & Innovation Portfolio Manager - Aurélio Blanquet , Director of Networks Digital Platforms - EDP Distribuição

, Director of Networks Digital Platforms - Markus Lenzin , Head of Substation Automation - Swissgrid

, Head of Substation Automation - Dr. Tahir Kapetanovic , MBA, Head of National Control Center - Austrian Power Grid

, MBA, Head of National Control Center - Walter Schaffer , Head of Electrical Power Grids - Salzburg Netz

, Head of Electrical Power Grids - Bergur Thordarson , CTO - Orkufjarskipti

, CTO - Indrek Künnapuu , CISO - Elektrilevi OÜ

, CISO - Juergen Tusch , Head of Telecommunications - innogy

, Head of Telecommunications - Joël Nouard , Project Director - RTE

, Project Director - Luis Matias , Associate Director, Digital Grid, Networks' Digital Platform - EDP

, Associate Director, Digital Grid, Networks' Digital Platform - Arnaud Ulian , Head of R&D - EDF

, Head of R&D - Alexander Harsch , Head of Cyber Security Resilience, innogy

, Head of Cyber Security Resilience, Pablo Humeres Flores , Head of Digital Supervision - Eletrosul Brazil

, Head of Digital Supervision - Mika Loukkalahti , System Manager, Electric, Power Systems - Helen Electricity Network

, System Manager, Electric, Power Systems - Mohseen Mohemmed , Protection & Control Engineering Manager - Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks

, Protection & Control Engineering Manager - Ernst Wierenga , Technologist, Protection, Control & Telecommunication - TenneT

, Technologist, Protection, Control & Telecommunication - David MacDonald , System Monitoring Lead Engineer - Iberdrola

, System Monitoring Lead Engineer - Zigor Ojinaga , Industrialisation Project Leader - Iberdrola

, Industrialisation Project Leader - Tom Segers , Technologist - Fluvius

, Technologist - Henri Zarubin , Project Manager - Elektrilevi

, Project Manager - Roman Bogomolov , Head of Department - SO UPS

, Head of Department - Peter De Koning , Lead Architect - Alliander

, Lead Architect - Laurent van Groningen , Lead Architect - Alliander

, Lead Architect - Jari Martikainen , ICT Manager - Finigrid

, ICT Manager - Karel Jiranek , Head of Distribution Processes Support - PREdistribuce

, Head of Distribution Processes Support - Anargyros Kiourkos , Senior Software Engineer - CERN

, Senior Software Engineer - Helge Nielsen , SCADA, Product Manager - Energinet DK

, SCADA, Product Manager - Klaas Hommes , Business Development, Customers & Markets - Tennet

, Business Development, Customers & Markets - Pål Josten , Leader IT Infrastructure - Eidsiva

, Leader IT Infrastructure - Giovanna Dondossola , Transmission and Distribution Technologies Department - RSE

, Transmission and Distribution Technologies Department - Armando Temporal , Electrical Engineer - CHESF

, Electrical Engineer - Carlos Montes Portela , Senior DSO Security Officer, Information Security for OT, IT/OT and Smart Grids - Enexis

, Senior DSO Security Officer, Information Security for OT, IT/OT and Smart Grids - Lars Lengersdorf , Engineer, Foundation and Research Department - Amprion

, Engineer, Foundation and Research Department - Frans Campfens , Senior Consultant, Energy Consulting - Liandon

, Senior Consultant, Energy Consulting - Nargis Shabbir Hurzuk , Engineer - Statnett

, Engineer - René Troost, Grid Strategist - Stedin

…plus many others!

Testimonials from past events:

"An enjoyable conference providing a very good overview of the state-of-the-art SCADA technology and solutions as well as addressing questions that really matter, like SCADA security. The visit was a very good investment."

Walter Schaffer, Head of Electrical Grids & Smart Grids Program Manager - Salzburg Netz

"A great opportunity to meet utilities from all over Europe, and to hear about their plans to upgrade their networks to support packet-based services. It was interesting to see different migration strategies and how utilities adapted to that. The conference was very well organized. Exactly according to plan. High quality presentations which fully covered the different challenges in the industry."

Børre Jensen, Manager of Network Department - BKK Fibre

"Participating in SGTech Europe has been very fruitful and interesting because I had the opportunity to exchange our thoughts and challenges with many different colleagues (other utilities and vendors). I consider this event a powerful platform to share knowledge and find different approaches and solutions to our concerns."

Javier Figuera Pozuelo, Engineer - Red Electrica Espana

"It was a great conference since the most relevant and challenging areas for many energy utilities were thoroughly addressed. We came home with great insights!"

Nuno Medeiros, ICS and Smart Grids Security Officer - EDP Distribuição

