GoTo Mobility Integrates With Moovit

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Moovit integrates GoTo Mobility to offer commuters a complete Mobility as a Service (MaaS) experience.

GoTo Mobility is a vehicle sharing technology platform that powers mobility operators in 13 cities around the world. GoTo's customers' Autotel's free floating and CAR2GO's one way and round-trip car sharing services now appear in the Moovit app, allowing commuters to access shared cars and enjoy a full range of mobility options in Israel. This is just the first step of integrating the services that GoTo Mobility powers around the world, with more to follow.

"The integration between GoTo Mobility and Moovit in Israel opens up new possibilities for the mobility operations we power around the world. Now our customers can get more users by having their shared vehicles visible on the Moovit application thanks to the integration," says Shirly Kalush, COO of GoTo Mobility.

"People in urban areas have dozens of ways to access urban mobility, whether it's by bus, train, ferry, auto ride-sharing, bike or scooter," said Moovit Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Yovav Meydad. "Moovit is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform and #1 urban mobility app in the world. We always strive to provide the most complete range of mobility options to our users so we are pleased join forces with GoTo Mobility to add car sharing services to our platform."

"Moovit is a great service working in 2,700 cities in 87 countries and 44 languages.It is a win-win partnership for all of us: Moovit users will get access to shared vehicles, while GoTo Mobility poweredoperators will receive more demand," adds Shirly Kalush.

From this point on, Moovit users in Israel will be able to see on the map not only public transportation and taxis, but also shared cars, dockless bicycles and electric scooters. The orders can also be made from within the Moovit app.

About GoTo Mobility

GoTo Mobility is the leading white label Vehicle Sharing software, powering operations in 13 cities worldwide. It allows mobility players run multiple vehicle sharing business models on a single platform. GoTo Mobility provides the operators with an end-to-end modular technology solution for one way, free floating or round trip, corporate fleets and peer-to-peer car sharing services. Among GoTo Mobility customers are Car2Go Israel, car sharing of Malta, Respiro, a Seat company, and AutoTel.

Contact:

Katya Rozenoer

Marketing Manager

Katya@goto.global