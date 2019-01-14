Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (publ) has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares of Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (publ). Short name: KV77 PREF --------------------------- ISIN code: SE000947023 --------------------------- Order book ID: 135680 --------------------------- The last day of trading will be on January 25, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emma Brolund or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.