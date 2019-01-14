Edison Investment Research - Technology - Boku: Boku has confirmed that total processed value (TPV), monthly active users, revenues and EBITDA saw strong growth in FY18, and it expects to report metrics at least in line with Edison and consensus expectations. This provides support for our FY19/FY20 growth forecasts for the core payments business. The recently acquired Danal business provides a second path to extend Boku's growth in the longer term, while close co-operation with Danal Korea could open up payment opportunities in Korea.ISIN: USU7744C1063

