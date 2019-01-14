Edison Investment Research - Technology - XP Power: As previously flagged, a drop in demand from XP's semiconductor customers had a negative impact on Q4 revenues and orders. Conversely, demand from all other end-markets remained strong. With FY18 revenues likely to be 2% lower than we had expected, we have revised our forecasts to reflect this and expected weaker demand from the semiconductor sector in FY19. Despite the resulting 5% cut in EPS forecasts for FY19, the stock is trading at a discount to peers, with a superior dividend yield.ISIN: SG9999003735

