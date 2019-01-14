Google, Ikea, Pepsico, British Airways, Primark and Carrefour, the First Firms to Confirm Their Attendance at the RBEWC

BARCELONA, Spain, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Directors and senior executives of leading global companies in the retail sector will attend the first RBEWC(Retail & Brand Experience World Congress). The event organisers have already confirmed the names of the first speakers, who will pool experiences and discuss the main challenges facing a sector which is undergoing a true technological revolution. Organized by Fira de Barcelona, the event is divided into five thematic areas (customer experience, omnichannel, property, technology and customization) and seven sectors (fashion, high-turnover consumer goods, stores and shopping centres, beauty, electronics, furniture and digital and banking).



The most high-profile guests already confirmed include Alex Cruz, President of British Airways; Barbara Martín Cópola, CDO at IKEA; Xavier Orriols, Senior VP Europe & Africa and President South Europe at Pepsico; Pascal Clouzard, General Manager at Carrefour France; Fuencisla Clemares, General Manager at Google Iberia; Juan Chaparro, Group Director Supply Chain, Sourcing & Quality at Primark; and Bernd H. Schmitt, Professor of Marketing at the University of Columbia.

The congress, which has consultant and professor of IESE Business School, José Luis Nueno, as chairman of the steering committee, will address topics such as improving customer experience, retail in the food sector, the challenges of sustainability, the supply chain, omnichannel, customization, strategies to improve the effectiveness of shipments in online purchases, luxury e-commerce and the future of the property sector.

Alba Batiste, director of the Retail & Brand Experience World Congress, underlines that, "We're bringing together some of the foremost voices in the sector and the most innovative success stories so as to analyse how technological development is being applied within the different sub-sectors that make up the retail trade, as well as the main trends set to mark the future."

Exhibition area and startups

The event, which will be held from 27 to 29 May in Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue, will also have an exhibition area with 120 companies and space for 75 startups, 25 of which will take part in a competition to select the best newly-created companies. Organized by Fira de Barcelona, the first Retail & Brand Experience World Congress aspires to being a meeting point for companies that are developing the latest technological solutions and the main players involved in online sales, physical stores, major brands and retail companies.

