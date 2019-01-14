Blackmoon and Plato Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership to Facilitate Launching of New 'On-the-fly' ETx's

NEW YORK, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"On-the-fly" ETx's aim to provide investors with direct access to Plato's real-time strategies

Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm, and Plato Technologies Inc. (Plato), a Blockchain-centric search and intelligence engine, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership to create "on-the-fly" branded Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx).

The unique relationship between Blackmoon and Plato will allow them to work closely in order to produce the real-time ETx strategies that will be directly linked to Plato's secure data across the blockchain space.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact to price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivize traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"We are really excited about what this partnership means in terms of driving institutional crypto adoption while supporting full compliance across an entire basket of proprietary crypto indexes," said Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato

"Our partnership with Plato has been well received and we have already produced some momentum in going forward. We are keen in capitalizing on this energy by working together to release the Plato "on-the-fly" ETx's soon and produce a global investment opportunity for investors." said Oleg Seydak, CEO of Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with Plato is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. Their ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About Etheralabs / Plato

Modular by design and driven by experience, Etheralabs' corporate culture is about innovation. Etheralabs (https://etheralabs.io/) is a New York City-based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. The Plato Project (https://platoproject.io/) is a Blockchain-centric search and intelligence engine that allows users to gain secure access to deep, real-time information and data across the blockchain space. Plato blocks include Custom Development Framework, Custom CRM and API Appliance Management as well as Powerful & Verticalized Blockchain Centric Search just to name a few.

