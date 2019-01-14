Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 14-Jan-2019 / 09:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IFG GROUP PLC BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 14 January 2019 Name of IFG Group plc applica nt: Name of IFG Group Share Option Scheme 2000 scheme: IFG Group option scheme (UK) 2000 IFG Group Share Option Scheme 2010 IFG Group Share Option Scheme (UK) 2010 Period From: 12/01/2019 To: 11/07/2019 of return: Balance 552,500 of unallot ted securit ies under scheme( s) from previou s return: Plus: 0 The amount by which the block scheme( s) has been increas ed since the date of the last return (if any increas e has been applied for): Less: 0 Number of securit ies issued/ allotte d under scheme( s) during period (see LR3.5.7 G): Equals: 552,500 Balance under scheme( s) not yet issued/ allotte d at end of period: Name of contact: Vinotha Anthony Telephone number of contact +44 (0)20 3887 6181 ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: BLR TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 Sequence No.: 7153 EQS News ID: 765653 End of Announcement EQS News Service

