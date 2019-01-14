Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-01-14 11:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on January 14, 2019: ISIN code LT0000610073 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB11027A ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB11027A ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-01-16 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2027-04-26 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,1 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,110 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,131 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,140 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 4 500 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 00 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 4 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 4 022 115,66 ------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.