Fraport Traffic Figures - Full Year 2018: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 69.5 Million Passengers

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than 69.5 million passengers in 2018, thus posting a new record high in the airport's history. Compared to 2017, traffic at Germany's largest airport grew by some 5 million passengers or 7.8 percent. This strong growth resulted from the launch of more routes to new destinations from FRA and from airlines increasing flight frequencies.

Commenting on the 2018 traffic figures, Fraport AG's executive board chairman Stefan Schulte said: "The previous year has proved once again that there continues to be great demand for flying. In Frankfurt, we have achieved the highest absolute passenger growth in our history. This underscores Frankfurt Airport's position as one of Europe's leading aviation hubs. At the same time, the extraordinary growth in air traffic overall has caused major challenges for us and the entire aviation sector. Together with our partners, we are taking efforts to restore and enhance punctuality and reliability in air traffic."

In full-year 2018, aircraft movements at FRA rose by 7.7 percent to 512,115 takeoffs and landings in 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also increased by 5.1 percent to some 31.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) posted a slight 0.7 percent decline to about 2.2 million metric tons, reflecting growing uncertainties in global trade, particularly during the second half of the year.

In December 2018, more than 4.9 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport - an increase of 7.8 percent compared to December 2017. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 38,324 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 6.5 percent to about 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airmail + airfreight) expanded by 1.9 percent to 183,674 metric tons in the reporting month.

Airports in Fraport's international portfolio also reported noticeable growth in 2018. CEO Schulte commented: "In addition to Frankfurt, most of our Group airports worldwide also achieved new passenger records last year. We continue to invest in the airports of our international portfolio, thus ensuring their long-term development. To create additional capacity, we are currently carrying out major expansion projects at our Group airports, particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru."

In Slovenia, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) posted a 7.7 percent traffic increase to over 1.8 million passengers in 2018. Combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 7.0 percent to some 14.9 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 8.9 percent to a total of almost 29.9 million passengers. The three busiest gateways in Fraport's Greek portfolio were Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with some 6.7 million passengers (up 7.1 percent), Rhodes Airport (RHO) with around 5.6 million passengers (up 5.0 percent), and Corfu Airport (CFU) where traffic soared by 15.3 percent to nearly 3.4 million passengers.

Lima Airport (LIM) in the capital of Peru welcomed more than 22.1 million passengers in 2018, representing an increase of 7.3 percent. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) closed the year with combined traffic growth of 12.2 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic advance by 22.5 percent to almost 32.3 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia served more than 18.1 million passengers - an increase of 12.4 percent. Some 44.7 million passengers used Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, up 6.7 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport Traffic Figures















December 2018

























































Fraport Group Airports1

December 2018





Year to Date (YTD) 2018









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month ? % Month ? % Month ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 4,925,168 7.8 181,145 2.8 38,324 9.0 69,510,269 7.8 2,176,387 -0.8 512,115 7.7 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 109,059 -0.9 1,056 -5.6 3,437 39.9 1,812,411 7.7 12,378 0.4 36,512 5.9 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,428,637 11.4 7,323 40.2 12,430 2.5 14,915,399 7.0 85,973 45.3 139,262 5.7 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 687,038 25.0 4,170 13.1 5,743 16.2 6,614,227 11.5 46,016 21.6 58,278 11.5 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 741,599 1.1 3,153 > 100.0 6,687 -6.9 8,301,172 3.6 39,957 87.3 80,984 1.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 711,278 16.0 675 73.0 7,320 17.9 29,877,203 8.9 8,168 24.3 244,250 8.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 543,473 17.9 537 99.4 4,963 16.0 16,614,714 7.9 6,178 23.2 131,096 6.5 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 23,578 11.5 16 n.a. 391 -8.4 3,364,115 15.3 183 > 100.0 26,303 17.0 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 57,675 22.9 32 n.a. 554 70.5 3,008,687 -1.1 453 1.3 19,604 0.5 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 3,386 51.0 0 n.a. 118 49.4 761,647 21.0 1 -63.4 7,167 21.5 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 6,994 -76.9 9 > 100.0 114 -63.3 406,949 20.4 95 -9.8 4,151 8.3 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 308 -11.5 0 n.a. 56 -30.0 583,666 2.6 0 n.a. 5,394 1.9 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 449,724 25.9 479 78.9 3,626 23.6 6,689,193 7.1 5,439 22.0 55,307 3.1 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 1,808 -30.9 1 n.a. 104 -15.4 1,800,457 8.5 7 > 100.0 13,170 6.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 167,805 10.3 137 13.9 2,357 22.2 13,262,489 10.2 1,990 27.8 113,154 10.1 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 7,525 > 100.0 2 n.a. 149 25.2 1,395,787 15.6 93 > 100.0 17,267 9.1 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,083 1.6 0 n.a. 56 27.3 437,916 3.3 0 n.a. 4,171 -2.2 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 40,854 17.2 11 n.a. 393 26.4 2,254,926 16.8 179 > 100.0 20,360 19.5 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 19,718 4.8 19 4.7 397 19.9 2,666,307 14.9 291 73.0 20,327 17.3 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 28,119 23.7 30 -21.0 515 54.2 477,056 9.4 384 -1.6 6,157 9.6 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 57,648 -4.7 55 34.4 531 -5.2 5,567,748 5.0 774 24.7 38,669 4.3 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 12,858 22.5 19 -16.3 316 37.4 462,749 12.8 268 -10.5 6,203 9.4 LIM Lima Peru 70.01 1,851,493 4.0 26,870 -3.3 16,008 -3.6 22,118,454 7.3 285,637 0.7 192,694 3.1 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 74,902 -3.4 940 -4.0 850 -4.1 5,558,363 12.2 8,565 -41.0 41,060 9.7 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 13,007 9.6 929 -4.2 223 15.5 3,277,229 9.9 8,429 -41.1 23,284 8.5 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 61,895 -5.8 11 25.7 627 -9.5 2,281,134 15.8 136 -40.6 17,776 11.4





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 847,796 12.6 n.a. n.a. 6,599 17.9 32,268,535 22.5 n.a. n.a. 188,569 20.2 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,272,706 17.6 n.a. n.a. 12,728 12.9 18,122,286 12.4 n.a. n.a. 165,418 8.6 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,601,379 1.8 32,499 33.7 27,663 5.9 44,653,433 6.7 312,555 20.3 329,783 3.6





















Frankfurt Airport2











December 2018 Month ? % YTD 2018 ? % Passengers 4,925,414 7.8 69,514,414 7.8 Cargo (freight & mail) 183,674 1.9 2,213,887 -0.7 Aircraft movements 38,324 9.0 512,115 7.7 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,440,716 6.5 31,611,290 5.1 PAX/PAX-flight4 137.6 -2.2 145.0 -0.3 Seat load factor (%) 75.1

79.3

Punctuality rate (%) 68.9

69.1











Frankfurt Airport PAX share ? %5 PAX share ? %5 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 60.8 8.3 64.3 10.8 Germany 11.2 10.3 11.0 4.8 Europe (excl. GER) 49.6 7.8 53.3 12.1 Western Europe 40.8 7.0 44.3 11.6 Eastern Europe 8.8 11.7 9.1 14.6 Intercontinental 39.2 7.1 35.7 2.8 Africa 5.1 14.5 4.4 11.6 Middle East 5.9 2.1 5.2 0.6 North America 12.5 5.3 12.6 3.2 Central & South Amer. 4.6 9.8 3.3 2.3 Far East 11.2 7.5 10.2 0.1 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.





















































Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo =Freight + mail



Fraport AG

Torben Beckmann Telephone: +49-69-690-70553 Corporate Communications E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de Media Relations Internet: www.fraport.com 60547 Frankfurt, Germany Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.