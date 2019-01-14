French BIPV glass manufacturer Sunpartner is seeking buyers for its two businesses after starting insolvency proceedings due to the lack of short-term funding.French PV glass technology company Sunpartner Technologies has filed for insolvency. The company said in a statement on its Linkedin account it is seeking buyers for its two businesses, in the building-integrated PV sector and for Internet of Things applications. "Our project had a strong support of the majority of our shareholders, but we did not succeed to raise enough at [the] end of last year," the company said after filing for insolvency ...

