Bango (AIM: BGO), the mobile commerce company, has expanded the use of its billing integration technology, enabling customers to sign-up for Amazon Prime Video with Vivo (Telefonica) in Brazil. Vivo is Brazil's largest telecom operator with over 96.7 million clients.

Bango technology ensures that qualifying customers have the opportunity to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video as part of the customer's mobile, fixed or broadband plan. Vivo is the first mobile operator in Latin America to offer its customers Prime Video as an additional option. This follows Bango's initial launches with Amazon in Asia, USA and UK.

"This partnership gives Vivo customers an amazing opportunity to enjoy Amazon Prime Video with their Vivo plan", commented Ray Anderson, CEO, Bango. "Bango is where merchants and operators come together to thrive."

