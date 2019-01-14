City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 11-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 177.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 180.96p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 11-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 68.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 68.82p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.84m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528