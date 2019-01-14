Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 11-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1815.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 1827.77p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1769.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 1782.25p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---