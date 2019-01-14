Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance (VTA): Investment opportunities at this point of the cycle

Volta is a closed-ended, limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Its investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The latest quarterly dividend was EUR0.16 per share (announced 25 October), with the rolling 12-month total at EUR0.62 per share. The assets in which Volta may invest, either directly or indirectly, include, but are not limited to, corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, automobile loans, student loans, credit card receivables, leases, and debt and equity interests in infrastructure projects. The current underlying portfolio risk is virtually all to corporate credits. The investment manager for Volta's assets is AXA Investment Managers Paris, which has a team of experts concentrating on the structured finance markets.

